India could create its own Big Four audit firms as envisioned by the PM: Here's what it'll take
India has no shortage of chartered accountancy talent, but the global Big Four audit firms dominate the Indian market. With appropriate legislative enablers and a proactive ICAI, India could see the rise of its own audit powerhouses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to chartered accountants (CAs) in July 2017, shared his vision of “Big Eight" audit firms in India, of which he said four should be of Indian origin with a global footprint. The idea was not to displace the existing global Big Four, but to complement them with domestic champions.