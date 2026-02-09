The Big Four, which have historically evolved to offer both auditing and consulting services under the same brand, have been at pains to demonstrate that their services for these functions are independently managed and have no conflict. Yet, in numerous instances, regulators have sanctioned them on this ground. In India, Section 144 of the Companies Act prohibits auditors from offering specified non-audit services, including management advice. This is an important consideration in evolving any model for an Indian Big Four.