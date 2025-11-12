India wants bigger banks to match global giants—But size alone doesn't assure better outcomes
India’s push to create banking giants mirrors its ambition to rise in the global economic rankings. But bigger isn’t necessarily better. Mergers must be guided by sound commercial logic, not policy diktats.
Small is beautiful, said German-born British economist, E.F. Schumacher, in the early 1970s. But not in the world of banking. Or so it would seem, going by comments of home minister Amit Shah and, lately, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on increasing the size, including possibly through consolidation, of public sector banks (PSBs).