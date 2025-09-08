Macro picture: Read the latest bond and forex market signals right
India must interpret what hardened bond yields and the rupee’s slide are telling us with due care. Heeding these market signals as we pursue broader economic reforms will help us ride out today’s tariff-induced storm.
Rising bond yields and a depreciating currency. The two noteworthy features that characterized the macro scenario of India’s economy last week are two sides of the same coin. Both reflect underlying market scepticism about the soundness of our macro fundamentals. Lower demand for bonds results in lower prices and higher yields.