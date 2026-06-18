India must boost local production of electrical equipment or resign to import dependency

Global power consumption could double by 2050, creating a $2.5 trillion market for electrical equipment. India’s own consumption could triple to nearly $200 billion in the next decade. While this industry has outperformed others, only 10 companies earn annual revenues above $1 billion; five surpass $2 billion.
In 2025, India produced $32 billion worth of electrical equipment for a domestic market estimated at $59 billion. Few players operate at a scale that is comparable to their global peers. At this pace, India’s local production shortfall could exceed $130 billion, pushing our import dependence to around two-thirds in a decade, a level that would rival our energy imports.
Domestic manufacturing needs to expand to over $220 billion by 2035. This will require additional large, well-capitalized domestic champions and anchor investors, even as the country addresses challenges around supplier ecosystems, talent gaps, technology development and absorption.