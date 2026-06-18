India must boost local production of electrical equipment or resign to import dependency

Global power consumption could double by 2050, creating a $2.5 trillion market for electrical equipment. India’s own consumption could triple to nearly $200 billion in the next decade. While this industry has outperformed others, only 10 companies earn annual revenues above $1 billion; five surpass $2 billion.
Global power consumption could double by 2050, creating a $2.5 trillion market for electrical equipment. India’s own consumption could triple to nearly $200 billion in the next decade. While this industry has outperformed others, only 10 companies earn annual revenues above $1 billion; five surpass $2 billion.
In 2025, India produced $32 billion worth of electrical equipment for a domestic market estimated at $59 billion. Few players operate at a scale that is comparable to their global peers. At this pace, India’s local production shortfall could exceed $130 billion, pushing our import dependence to around two-thirds in a decade, a level that would rival our energy imports.
In 2025, India produced $32 billion worth of electrical equipment for a domestic market estimated at $59 billion. Few players operate at a scale that is comparable to their global peers. At this pace, India’s local production shortfall could exceed $130 billion, pushing our import dependence to around two-thirds in a decade, a level that would rival our energy imports.
Domestic manufacturing needs to expand to over $220 billion by 2035. This will require additional large, well-capitalized domestic champions and anchor investors, even as the country addresses challenges around supplier ecosystems, talent gaps, technology development and absorption.
We need action on four fronts.
Radical improvement in quality and on costs: Electrical-equipment costs are 15-20% higher today than global benchmarks, primarily due to imported subcomponents and foreign machinery as well as manual production processes.
Deploying ‘design-to-value’ levers—such as ‘product teardowns’ to analyse engineering choices part-by-part against customer needs or analytics-driven idea generation—could cut bills of materials by around 20%.
Increasing automation and selective backward integration for critical components could also enhance yields, improve consistency of product-performance, boost quality and reduce costs.
Put innovation at the centre: Research and development (R&D) investment by Indian companies averages about 0.5% of revenues, whereas leading Chinese firms spend 1.5-2.0%. Dedicated R&D centres for smart grids, Industry 4.0, and circular economy solutions could change the story. Companies could also forge global technology alliances and pursue cross-border M&As to acquire proprietary capabilities in emerging fields.
These efforts should accompany cross-disciplinary collaboration with academic institutions on advanced materials and with energy-tech start-ups to pilot new solutions.
Develop a global footprint: In the global electrical-equipment industry, solar photovoltaic (PV) products, cables and wires, transformers, switchgears and batteries account for $500 billion in annual revenue, of which India’s share is under 2%; China’s is nearly 30%. Tripling our share in key categories like cables, transformers and solar PV is not beyond reach.
Companies could evolve past a product-centric sales model to build a local footprint in markets like Europe and North America, where customers buy on the basis of total cost of ownership, quality and service levels.
Strategic partnerships with local manufacturers and distributors could enable participation in global tendering processes and enlarge market access. For example, for solar PV exports, India should go beyond module assembly and build upstream strength across ingots, wafers, cells and modules.
This could be anchored in domestic demand, supported by local silica mining and processing, and complemented by investments in thin-film technologies.
Double down on high-growth segments: These segments include clean energy, grid stabilization, power electronics and software. The global market for power electronics and software could exceed $400 billion annually by 2035.
Indian companies could grow their power-electronics capacity from sub-$400 million to about $7 billion by moving into hybrid power semiconductor devices like IGBTs and Mosfets. They must also expand AC-compressor production three to five times and quadruple cables-and-wires output, including renewable-energy and high-voltage power cables, apart from building wires.
Time, capital and talent need to be allocated for this. India could deploy its talent advantages (expertise in IT and chip design), focus on high-margin niches such as compound semiconductors (made from two or more elements unlike single-element silicon), and high-demand sectors like EVs, renewable power and data centres. Developing capabilities in these areas across the value chain could mean capturing the most valuable segments of the market.
A five-fold expansion of domestic production will secure India’s self- reliance, shrink import dependence to under 14% and position the country as a global leader, with annual exports potentially rising from about $12 billion to over $65 billion in a decade.
The authors are, respectively, senior partner, and partner, McKinsey & Company.