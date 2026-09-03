The Brics grouping brings together countries with an extraordinary range of economic strengths. Its members include some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets, major centres of manufacturing and technology, and producers of food and energy. Some also have significant mineral resources and a growing base of capital, skills and entrepreneurship.
India’s Brics chairship in 2026 offers an opportunity to forge stronger ties that benefit all economies
SummaryThe expanded Brics grouping brings together a vast pool of economic strengths that can be used to build mutual resilience amid supply-chain disruptions and an uncertain environment. India could use its chairship to facilitate collaboration among member countries.
The Brics grouping brings together countries with an extraordinary range of economic strengths. Its members include some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets, major centres of manufacturing and technology, and producers of food and energy. Some also have significant mineral resources and a growing base of capital, skills and entrepreneurship.
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