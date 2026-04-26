India’s presidency of Brics arrives at a consequential moment for the global order. Traditional multilateral institutions are struggling to respond to geopolitical conflict, economic fragmentation and technological disruption. In this vacuum, platforms such as Brics are increasingly being viewed by the Global South as vehicles for reforming global governance and creating more representative institutions.
How India’s Brics presidency could transform this multi-nation platform into a global force for reform
SummaryIndia’s Brics presidency coincides with global uncertainty and turmoil. However, as a voice of the Global South, Brics awaits the coherence needed to improve its effectiveness. Indian diplomacy could strengthen it while avoiding disruptive geopolitical posturing.
India’s presidency of Brics arrives at a consequential moment for the global order. Traditional multilateral institutions are struggling to respond to geopolitical conflict, economic fragmentation and technological disruption. In this vacuum, platforms such as Brics are increasingly being viewed by the Global South as vehicles for reforming global governance and creating more representative institutions.
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