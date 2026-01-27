India must invest big money in climate mitigation and resilience: Did budget makers miss the memo?
Summary
India has an estimate of what it’ll cost to meet its climate challenge, but budgets so far have shown little urgency to allot the funds needed. Given the economic perils posed by climate change, we must close the gap between green rhetoric and budget outlays.
Climate change has moved gradually onto India’s economic agenda. Economic Surveys now devote full chapters to climate risk, budget speeches frame growth as green and India has formally estimated its climate finance needs at about $2.5 trillion by 2030.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story