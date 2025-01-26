Opinion
What we can expect of India’s budget in a year of deal-making
Rajrishi Singhal 4 min read 26 Jan 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Deals will dominate 2025. On her part, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to strike a budgetary deal that balances the interests of five groups amid an economic slowdown.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
These winter months are turning out to be a season for deal-making, corporate or geopolitical.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less