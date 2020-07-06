Opinion | India can amplify the Dalai Lama’s message

What the Chinese leadership ought to notice, too, is the revulsion its bully tactics and repressive ways evoke around the world. We need global solidarity not just for the Tibetan cause, but also to keep in check Beijing’s repression of Uighurs and other minorities. Drawing attention to the plight of victims may not be enough. By its past record, China seems unlikely to simply be shamed into better behaviour. Its jackboot methods in Hong Kong reveal how brazenly it ignores global opinion. Still, the heavy tools it employs—“re-education" camps, for instance, that are more like prisons—need to be exposed for the brute authoritarianism they represent. Beijing’s cultural agenda denies millions of people their natural diversity and seeks to homogenize the country in the image of its dominant group. Few have a more intimate experience of this than Tibetans, who have found their culture trampled upon. Countries that consider themselves free and democratic must come together to challenge Chinese hegemony. As the Dalai Lama’s host, India could deploy its diplomatic resources to carry his voice far and wide. China’s wanton acts of aggression could still be foiled by a determined pushback. As the world’s largest democracy, one shaped by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, India would have to play a major role in that exercise. For the sake of the future, this is a responsibility we must not abdicate.