India can be the world’s great back-up factory

What may be working in India’s favour is the “China plus" strategy for global value chains that has gained appeal among transnational corporations keen to diversify their sources of supply, especially after the risks of their Chinese dependence began to rise. Their anxieties were first evoked by US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and efforts to isolate that country, and have been aggravated by apprehensions of a “bamboo curtain"—like the iron version of the Cold War era—foreseeably splitting the world apart into western and eastern blocs. Worries have also arisen of mala fide intent on the part of Chinese businesses that have little choice but to kowtow to Beijing. As a constitutional democracy sworn to uphold the rule of law, India ought to be considered a far safer bet. Yet, we should not labour under the illusion of those factors overriding cost and revenue calculations. For all of Beijing’s misadventures, China is not about to lose its tag as the world’s factory. In a snub to Trump’s call for America Inc to decouple from China, a recent survey of over 200 US firms operating in the People’s Republic revealed that only about 4% were shifting some production back to the US. Not only does China remain an attractively cheap place to make stuff, it also offers a huge domestic market that might take us rather long to match.