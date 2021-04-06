India can lead the way in improving the health of tribals

Second, working alongside governments at every level, we must strengthen health service delivery in the last mile. While universal access to healthcare has remained elusive to date, the government is making its best attempts to bridge the gap with tribal focused plans, including by operationalizing health and wellness centres in remote and tribal areas. In our past experience, be it in the aspirational districts of India or working in other parts of the world, affordable and accessible healthcare does not become a reality unless both the delivery of health services and health-seeking behaviour of the community work towards each other. In other words, to achieve the audacious goal of impacting 104 million people, both the demand and supply sides of health services will have to be bolstered in parallel.