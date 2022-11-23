India can scrap Air Suvidha form at its own peril3 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:31 AM IST
- Getting tested just before the flight can be a bit of a bother. But why drop the insistence on being vaccinated?
India has done away with the requirement for travellers to India to fill up and upload a form attesting their virus-free, fully vaccinated status, in order to further ease travel restrictions in relation to Covid. Unvaccinated travelers will no longer be barred from entering India under the relaxed rules. This is not quite the same as removing the requirement to fasten seatbelts during takeoff and landing, to make flying to India a little less taxing, but gives it a run for the money.