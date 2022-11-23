India can scrap Air Suvidha form at its own peril

There are solid reasons to still demand that people who come into the country are free of Covid, and have taken the full course of vaccination before arriving in India. There were 4,13,719 fresh infections reported worldwide everyday on average, for the seven days ending Nov 21. As a proportion of the global population total of 8 billion, no big deal. But that number is large enough to contain a fresh virus mutation that could once again wreak havoc. Why invite that potential mutant virus into India by removing the requirement to test negative and be vaccinated? Granted, getting tested just before leaving and getting the results in time can be a bit of a bother. But why drop the insistence on being fully vaccinated, complete with at least one booster shot?

