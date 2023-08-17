We walk together, we move together, we think together, we resolve together, and together we take this country forward." These words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi perfectly summarize where we as a nation are headed. As India embraces its 77th year of independence, we must understand the magnitude of the potential that the future holds.

India has one of the world’s largest and fastest growing domestic markets, supported by strong policy momentum, entrepreneurial and innovative companies, world-class talent and capital access. Driven by the adoption of clean technology and a steadfast commitment to renewable energy sources, our country holds a unique position in the world economy. This offers a promising foundation for us to steer the world towards a future of cleaner and more sustainable energy.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) could serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic emergence: At the heart of India’s journey towards sustainable economic leadership lies its automotive industry, which offers a true reflection of our industrial capabilities and potential. India is currently the world’s fourth largest automobile producer and third largest in sales, and this sector could well shape the global economic landscape.

However, behind our remarkable achievements lies a reservoir of untapped growth potential. India lags other economies in terms of vehicle penetration by a big margin. Just to offer a perspective, India’s 2-wheeler penetration in 2022 was only 148 per 1,000 people. Countries like China, Brazil, Thailand and even Vietnam are way ahead. Not to forget that India’s reliance on imported crude oil is an economic burden that leaves us vulnerable both environmentally and strategically. So expanding the auto industry without increasing emissions and depending on imports would hinge on a paradigm shift away from the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). Leading a path away from ICE vehicles will not only help fulfil India’s commitment to intensify climate action, but also address domestic demand sustainably, positioning India as a global EV hub at the forefront of automotive evolution.

What will it take for India to lead the way?: The country has all the resources needed to get ahead of China in transport electrification and become a global EV hub. To establish this leadership, India needs a robust foundation while fostering an ecosystem centred around engineering, focused R&D investment and manufacturing at scale.

Another big opportunity lies in energy cell production. India’s newfound lithium reserves and the government’s reclassification of critical minerals for modern-age exploitation offer an opportunity for us to indigenize power-storage development. Efficiently restructuring the entire supply chain from mineral extraction to vehicle production will enable us to acquire a significant cost advantage in the production of EVs. This transformative shift will not only reduce import bills, but also foster growth of the country’s broader EV ecosystem that covers electronics, capital-goods sectors and high-quality cells. With enhanced manufacturing capabilities, India can attract more investments, create more jobs and become a global manufacturing hub for EVs.

Moreover, with the government’s push for green technology and a greater emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, coding and others, I believe that aim is within reach. We should be thankful that India’s policy framework has been conducive to the development of a local EV industry. Initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for EV manufacturing and advanced chemistry cells are strong measures. There is also the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) EVs in India policy, better known as FAME. With strategic thinking, changes in the FAME-II subsidy scheme and others will push original equipment manufacturers to invest significantly in R&D, which is imperative for the EV industry’s growth. After all, we need R&D to drive the technological advancements necessary for sustainable growth.

With more private players entering the industry, our EV market is bound to grow enormously in the years ahead. Another crucial factor in India’s EV success story is growing consumer demand for new technologies stemming from an increased awareness of environmental sustainability. The shift towards sustainable energy sources has been especially rapid in India, currently the world’s second-largest EV market, thanks largely to the adoption of electric 2-wheelers. Today, our prospects of ascending to the forefront of the global EV industry are high if we foster fundamental technologies like cells and construct a robust supply network that ensures we do not fall short of inputs.

India can help usher in a resource-efficient future for the world: The building blocks of creating a compelling story of global leadership in vehicular electrification are all there, and it is up to all of us to make the most of this opportunity.

We must not only ‘Make in India’ for India, but also for the world. To achieve this, we need a clear vision and must operate with speed across all aspects, including investing in the right technology, setting a path for cell independence, extending the supply chain ecosystem, and using supportive policies. These are the first of many steps, but we could soon see the beginning of the end of the world’s ICE Age, with India leading the way.