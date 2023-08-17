India can usher in the beginning of the end of an ICE Age globally4 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM IST
We have the resources needed to lead a warming world away from vehicles that run on internal combustion engines to EVs
We walk together, we move together, we think together, we resolve together, and together we take this country forward." These words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi perfectly summarize where we as a nation are headed. As India embraces its 77th year of independence, we must understand the magnitude of the potential that the future holds.