India can usher in the beginning of the end of an ICE Age globally

Moreover, with the government’s push for green technology and a greater emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, coding and others, I believe that aim is within reach. We should be thankful that India’s policy framework has been conducive to the development of a local EV industry. Initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for EV manufacturing and advanced chemistry cells are strong measures. There is also the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) EVs in India policy, better known as FAME. With strategic thinking, changes in the FAME-II subsidy scheme and others will push original equipment manufacturers to invest significantly in R&D, which is imperative for the EV industry’s growth. After all, we need R&D to drive the technological advancements necessary for sustainable growth.