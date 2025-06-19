Mint Quick Edit | A change of PM made Canada and India embrace again
Summary
It’s a relief that Modi and Carney have moved to repair frayed relations. Let’s speed up to-be-revived talks on a trade deal and widen commercial ties. Make up for lost time.
Even though the full-fledged war brewing in West Asia had cast a shadow over the G7 agenda, significant geopolitical developments emerged from the summit in Canada.
