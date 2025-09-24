India's public spending: Is all that capital expenditure hiding a bigger problem?
India’s rising capital expenditure is hailed as a driver of long-term growth, but a closer look reveals misclassified spending, hidden bailouts and mounting debt risks. How much of India’s infrastructure development thrust is actually building assets?
India has justifiably increased its focus on infrastructure development. Both the Union and states have prioritized capital expenditure to foster faster long-term economic growth. Budgeted capital expenditure (capex) of the Centre rose to over 3% of GDP in 2025-26 from 1.7% a decade ago. Over the same period, the share of capex in the central government’s expenditure has also doubled, reflecting a clear policy shift.