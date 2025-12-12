The feeble outcomes of this year’s UN climate summit, CoP-30, held at Belém in Brazil were a reflection of today’s geopolitical realities. The US does not recognize the threat of global warming, while several other large economies like Russia, China and India are in no mood to embark on a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels.
India’s carbon market will take time to emerge but its rewards could go beyond climate progress
SummaryWhile a robust carbon-pricing mechanism will take time, effort and capital to put in place, we can expect it to catalyse climate action in various ways across sectors. It could also give India a chance to lead the Global South, form coalitions and tackle carbon barriers in the trade arena.
The feeble outcomes of this year’s UN climate summit, CoP-30, held at Belém in Brazil were a reflection of today’s geopolitical realities. The US does not recognize the threat of global warming, while several other large economies like Russia, China and India are in no mood to embark on a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More