India needs a people’s green movement: Let’s open up carbon trading for everyone
Beyond policy, achieving India’s net-zero goal needs the people's participation. An all-India ‘Jan Van’ initiative would enthuse citizens to reduce carbon emissions if they too can earn tradable credits. For this, we need fintech solutions that tokenize these credits for blockchain-based trades.
CoP-30 is being held in Brazil, starting on 10 November. India has pledged carbon neutrality by 2070. On 8 October, India’s government notified its Greenhouse Gas Emission Intensity Target (GGEIT) Rules 2025, setting out emission-reduction targets that are legally binding. This marks a significant step towards meeting India’s commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.