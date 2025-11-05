People’s participation in a Jan Van programme (‘jan’ for people and ‘van’ for forest) is not utopian for a civilization deeply rooted in reverence for nature. Think of the Yajurved hymn invoking peace across the universe, the earth, water, herbs and trees; and of Krishna’s message in the Gita on the divine acceptance of the leaf, flower, fruit or water. Both exhort environmental protection. Civilization values can join fintech and economic incentives to pave the way for a self-sustaining movement that does not need any fiscal commitment by the government.