This year’s first monetary policy meeting revealed an interesting data point on an emerging monetary product, an element that is bound to influence monetary systems and policies, including global payment systems. Its development has been characterized by caution, and while it is still some distance away from becoming widely accepted, its use-case scenarios present policy and regulatory challenges.
India’s CBDC has got off the ground but where it goes next will depend on how deftly it’s managed
SummaryIndia’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e-rupee, is gingerly being tested in the domestic economy. Here, privacy would be key. But its use as a cross-border payment tool will be the far bigger deal, especially in today’s geopolitical context. RBI must move carefully.
This year’s first monetary policy meeting revealed an interesting data point on an emerging monetary product, an element that is bound to influence monetary systems and policies, including global payment systems. Its development has been characterized by caution, and while it is still some distance away from becoming widely accepted, its use-case scenarios present policy and regulatory challenges.
About the Author
Rajrishi Singhal has been a senior journalist, a banker and a public policy analyst-cum-consultant. He has previously served as Executive Editor at The Economic Times, Executive Editor at Mint, Head (Policy, Research & Strategy) at a private sector bank, and Senior Fellow for Geoeconomic Studies at a Mumbai-based think tank. Rajrishi has a Master’s degree in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and is the recipient of two prestigious fellowships: Gurukul Chevening Fellow at the London School of Economics (1997-1998), and the C.V. Starr Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania (2002). Rajrishi was an independent director on the board of self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (2021-25); he has also served on two government committees appointed to re-examine policy options in areas of financial services. Rajrishi's book on the long and inconsistent arc of financial sector reforms in India--called “Slip, Stitch and Stumble”--was published by Penguin Random House in 2024. He lives in Mumbai.
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