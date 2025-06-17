India’s 2027 Census demands careful planning to get outcomes right
India’s next headcount requires transparency. Its questionnaire should be consensual and methodology of caste enumeration clear. While policy formulation needs updated population data, this exercise will be watched keenly for the sensitive political issues its results are likely to broach.
India’s forthcoming Census with 1 March 2027 as its point of reference can put to rest many data controversies we have had recently. The quantification of public-scheme beneficiaries, projection of achievements and allocation of resources are currently based on population projections and estimates of their distribution across different geographical areas and social groups.