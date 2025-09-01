Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Can India’s China drift cure America’s myopia?

Mint Quick Edit | Can India’s China drift cure America’s myopia?

Mint Editorial Board

‘Democracy versus autocracy’ was trashed by Trump and the rule of law looks wobbly in the US. India could perhaps live with China’s rise to power, but the White House seems oblivious to what this would mean for America.

An India that’s agnostic to the colour of money and origin of innovation can adapt to power shifting east.
Gift this article

Democratic India is moving to restore relations with autocratic China, even as a neither-here-nor-there America muddies its reputation for the rule of law under a radical leader.

On Friday, an appeals court in the US ruled most of President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs illegal, though they’ll stay in place long enough for its top court to review that decision.

Till January 2025, the US had pitched itself as a force for democracy against autocracy. Today, that binary risks being crushed under a White House jackboot. Unless its Supreme Court intervenes to enforce checks on presidential authority, the US could lose influence over world affairs, a key differentiator amid China’s rise as a source of capital and technology.

An India that’s agnostic to the colour of money and origin of innovation can adapt to power shifting east. In time to come, it’s America that could end up the global loser. This needs to be placed in an all-caps memo on the Oval Office desk in Washington.

If it doesn’t relieve US trade and foreign policy of myopia, then it’ll be a big point scored by those who argue elected leadership is too prone to ill-advised populism. A wobbly America is bad for the world, but mostly for itself.

