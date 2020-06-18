Opinion | India speaks up

How we deal with our Himalayan crisis requires a grasp of what Beijing is playing for with its devious “salami slicing" tactics of making military incursions along the LAC, followed by dubious avowals of peace. Lives lost in Monday night’s “violent face-off" came as a big shock because we believed a “de-escalation process" was in progress after last month’s high-wire confrontation. That China has opted not to dial down its bellicosity could only mean this is not just another border brawl between adversaries. It points to a larger Chinese plan of Asian dominance. Its motives are unclear. It could be a diversionary tactic that serves a political agenda for the leadership back in Beijing, for example. It could also be an expression of hubris, given that country’s self-image as tomorrow’s superpower. Its geopolitical ambitions seem to have been stoked by talk around the world of an “Asian century" in the offing. As the continent’s largest economy, it appears to assume that this will translate into its hegemony. The chief aim of its skulduggery, however, could be to gain some leverage over India’s conduct in world affairs by using slices of territory as bargaining chips. Such a ploy, which seems to think of Indian democracy as a weakness, has dim chances of success.