Don’t let China’s dragon breath scorch our factories
Summary
- As Chinese exports threaten production elsewhere and face Western barriers, India should invite foreign direct investment (FDI) from China as part of its plus-one strategy—as the Economic Survey suggests—but only with due safeguards and a strategic plan for technology transfer in place.
The Chinese word ‘ma’ can mean mother, horse, hemp or scold, depending on how it is said. Tone and nuance are equally vital when it comes to welcoming foreign direct investment (FDI) from China. This is what the Economic Survey has to say: “India faces two choices to benefit from a China plus one strategy: it can integrate into China’s supply chain or promote FDI from China."