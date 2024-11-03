Opinion
India’s relations with China: Proceed with cautious optimism
Summary
- With an end within sight to the Galwan phase, it is now in India’s interest to shift the theatre of strategy away from the Himalayas towards the Indo-Pacific. We have learnt that power is the only language China’s leaders understand. We must plan accordingly.
The four-year-long Galwan phase of India-China relations has come to an end. The two countries struck an agreement last week to disengage militarily and resolve “the issues in these areas."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more