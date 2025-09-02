India-China relations: How to choreograph an elephant-dragon dance
To ensure that vital interests are neither trampled nor scorched, our steps must retain a stiff security vigil while daring a few elegant moves aimed at a world less vulnerable to US whim. A stablecoin promoted by Brics could be one.
When elephants make love, the grass gets trampled too, observed Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew, riffing off a Kenyan saying that the grass gets trampled when elephants fight. When India and China declared their readiness to cooperate at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at Tianjin, imagery was evoked of an elephant and dragon getting ready to dance. If such an implied transformation of our bilateral relationship takes place, it could well work in favour of businesses in both countries.