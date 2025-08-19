Asian synergy: A patch-up with Beijing would serve India’s interests well

The economic logic of it is clear. China needs India’s large market for its goods all the more as America tries to deter its shipments. India faces US trade hostility too and needs both Chinese capital and raw material inputs to accelerate the expansion of its economy. Asia’s promise would go unfulfilled without its big two reinforcing each other’s growth. Given China’s leadership of clean-tech industries, we could gain from partnerships in these fields that result in domestic absorption of know-how. There may also be something to learn from China’s recent advances in low-cost artificial intelligence (AI).