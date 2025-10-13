Shashi Tharoor: Strategic autonomy requires India to pursue its interests without taking sides in geopolitics
India is aware that a friendly dragon has claws and a swooping eagle could lift its economy. Our foreign policy must not be guided by the theatre of summitry, but by the substance of strategic interest. This demands not just balance, but foresight.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit was his first trip to China in seven years. His presence alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin projected an image of multipolar solidarity seemingly crafted to unsettle US President Donald Trump’s administration. But behind the optics lies a more complex strategic reality, which India must navigate with caution and clarity.