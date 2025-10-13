No summit can paper over the structural fault lines that beset the Sino-Indian relationship. At the SCO summit, while Xi spoke of the dragon and the elephant walking together, Modi again called for peace on their shared border and a fairer trade relationship. He also reiterated India’s opposition to China’s transnational Belt and Road Initiative, the single largest project of which is a highway through territory under Pakistani control that India claims, and its uncompromising stance on terrorism.