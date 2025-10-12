It’s time for economists and policymakers to take a wider view of our national assets and growth drivers
China’s economy has outperformed India’s and our post-1991 policy approach cannot escape its share of blame. Our industrial gap with China demands that we nudge our policymakers to broaden their perspective of what matters. National assets, for example, if accounted for properly.
India has become strategically vulnerable, caught between the US and China. China’s capital goods production sector has grown 50 times larger than India’s since the liberalization of our economy, when we abandoned policies to build Indian industries and opened our markets to imports. China’s GDP is now five times larger, but that does not tell the whole story.