Capital goods are not consumption goods. Their costs cannot be recorded as inputs in corporate accounts and must be charged as depreciation in line with sales growth over several years. This complicates computations of input tax credits under ‘value added’ regimes such as India’s GST. Capital goods and consumption goods must be treated differently: our GST regime recognizes this. But the service industry complains that GST, even after its recent reforms, does not provide it full tax relief for the capital goods it uses, which crimps its growth.