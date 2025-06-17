Rare earths: China is choking its own prospects of leadership
Bejing’s supply squeeze has left electric vehicle (EV) makers in India short of rare earth magnets. While we need both alternatives and investments in a supply chain of our own, China needs to think again.
To what extent can the government help India’s auto industry import rare earth magnets from China? Though these have various uses, local makers of electric vehicles (EVs) have been reeling under Beijing’s export squeeze. Many vital rare earth minerals have lately been under a Chinese chokehold.