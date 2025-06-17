Rare earths: China is choking its own prospects of leadership

In 2012, as reported by Hindustan Times, a panel set up by the Indian government came up with a strategy document for India to indigenize rare earth supplies. Unfortunately, more than a decade later, little progress has been made. Meanwhile, China has honed its skills of unearthing and putting these minerals to use; the country processes more than 90% of rare earths used for magnets in EV motors globally, even as demand soars on the back of a global drive for clean energy.