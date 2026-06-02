Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

India should welcome Chinese investment but not overlook the possibility for innovation spillbacks

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read2 Jun 2026, 12:31 PM IST
A balance between seeking Chinese investments and staying wary of innovation spillbacks will have to be maintained.
A balance between seeking Chinese investments and staying wary of innovation spillbacks will have to be maintained.(Pixabay)
Summary

India needs foreign capital but China’s global investment patterns merit some caution. Funding can bring knowledge and skill transfers but could also mean spillbacks into China of ideas picked up here. We need favourable flows.

Gift this article

International capital flows are once again in the spotlight. First, the International Monetary Fund reports that global current account imbalances are widening once again. This means net-exporters are exporting more while the net importers are importing more. These imbalances in earnings from foreign trade have important implications for the movement of money across national borders.

International capital flows are once again in the spotlight. First, the International Monetary Fund reports that global current account imbalances are widening once again. This means net-exporters are exporting more while the net importers are importing more. These imbalances in earnings from foreign trade have important implications for the movement of money across national borders.

Second, India is struggling to pull in enough global capital to fund its current account deficit, which is expected to be around $85 billion, if not more, in fiscal 2026-27. We seem to be headed for a third consecutive year with a balance-of-payments deficit. The rupee has been under pressure in the foreign exchange market because of this funding gap.

Second, India is struggling to pull in enough global capital to fund its current account deficit, which is expected to be around $85 billion, if not more, in fiscal 2026-27. We seem to be headed for a third consecutive year with a balance-of-payments deficit. The rupee has been under pressure in the foreign exchange market because of this funding gap.

Also Read | Press Note 3: Maximize inflows of FDI but minimize security risks

It is common knowledge that China has been running massive trade surpluses. One part of these get absorbed into the foreign exchange reserves of the Chinese central bank. But Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in other countries has been growing in importance for more than a decade now.

A recent paper on Chinese FDI by Jennie Bai of Georgetown University, Yaojun Ke of Nanyang Technological University, Luc Laeven of the European Central Bank and Hong Ru of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology unpacks several insights into the wave of Chinese FDI, and thus deserves to be read by Indian policymakers, especially as the government has switched to a softer view of Chinese FDI with the recent changes in Press Note 3.

Also Read | How a US-China compact could signal the emergence of a new world order

The four economists have trawled through data on 161,773 companies in 159 countries and traced capital movements through offshore tax havens to map out corporate ownership through many layers of holdings.

Their first big revelation is that in 2021, Chinese investments beyond the borders of the country were at $2.1 trillion (and $3.3 trillion if Greater China is considered).

This is “a global footprint substantially broader than global FDI statistics” reveal.

The usual way FDI is measured is by looking at the last jurisdiction from which capital is allocated, rather than the original one from where capital is sent via a network of subsidiaries. China uses Cayman Islands as a major conduit, the authors show in their research.

Most of this money has gone into firms in North America and Europe, which suggests that Chinese outbound investments seek strategic goals rather than just access to lower labour costs.

However, the recent increase is driven by private sector firms rather than state-owned enterprises. And Chinese FDI is now concentrated in knowledge-intensive sectors, especially after its government announced its Made In China programme in 2015 to transform the country from a low-cost manufacturer into a high-tech industrial powerhouse by dominating ten strategic sectors, including robotics, aerospace and semiconductors.

What follows is especially interesting.

The four economists have tracked the innovation activity of acquired firms through time by creating a longitudinal database. In short, a firm acquired by a Chinese company spends more on research and development. However, the number of patents that they apply for do not increase in tandem. The increase is statistically insignificant.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company that has taken control tends to see an increase in its own patent filings. The authors describe this as a ‘spillback,’ though they point out that what they have noticed is correlation rather than causation. Yet, the pattern is unusual.

The process of technology spillbacks seen in the case of Chinese FDI is very different from the sequence of events in the usual technology spillovers that we traditionally think about in the case of foreign investment in local firms or greenfield projects.

When a foreign company sets up operations in a new country, it often brings better technology, smarter processes and stronger management practices with it. Local firms, simply by being nearby, tend to pick some of this up. It could be because they hire workers who move between companies, reverse-engineer products or have to compete harder.

This leakage of knowledge from foreign to domestic firms is called a technology spillover. To be sure, much depends on how large the gap between foreign and domestic firms is to begin with.

Also Read | Trump is making China look like a safer bet for the world

These findings have significant implications for the rest of the world at a time of heightened geopolitical rivalry. China has massive amounts of capital to allocate beyond its borders, thanks to its trade surpluses.

Countries that are in need of capital cannot wish this fact away.

However, some of this capital is being used strategically to acquire new technology, even while China makes strides in areas such as electric vehicles or new energy. “We provide evidence of systematic innovation spillbacks, where the primary beneficiaries of these investments are parent firms in China,” the authors write, adding that their work suggests that “state-led capital can fundamentally reallocate the geography of intangible assets within an industry.”

India lags China in terms of new technology, but it is no tech minnow either, especially in select areas. A balance between seeking Chinese investments and staying wary of innovation spillbacks will have to be maintained.

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsIndia should welcome Chinese investment but not overlook the possibility for innovation spillbacks

India should welcome Chinese investment but not overlook the possibility for innovation spillbacks

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read2 Jun 2026, 12:31 PM IST
A balance between seeking Chinese investments and staying wary of innovation spillbacks will have to be maintained.
A balance between seeking Chinese investments and staying wary of innovation spillbacks will have to be maintained.(Pixabay)
Summary

India needs foreign capital but China’s global investment patterns merit some caution. Funding can bring knowledge and skill transfers but could also mean spillbacks into China of ideas picked up here. We need favourable flows.

Gift this article

International capital flows are once again in the spotlight. First, the International Monetary Fund reports that global current account imbalances are widening once again. This means net-exporters are exporting more while the net importers are importing more. These imbalances in earnings from foreign trade have important implications for the movement of money across national borders.

International capital flows are once again in the spotlight. First, the International Monetary Fund reports that global current account imbalances are widening once again. This means net-exporters are exporting more while the net importers are importing more. These imbalances in earnings from foreign trade have important implications for the movement of money across national borders.

Second, India is struggling to pull in enough global capital to fund its current account deficit, which is expected to be around $85 billion, if not more, in fiscal 2026-27. We seem to be headed for a third consecutive year with a balance-of-payments deficit. The rupee has been under pressure in the foreign exchange market because of this funding gap.

Second, India is struggling to pull in enough global capital to fund its current account deficit, which is expected to be around $85 billion, if not more, in fiscal 2026-27. We seem to be headed for a third consecutive year with a balance-of-payments deficit. The rupee has been under pressure in the foreign exchange market because of this funding gap.

Also Read | Press Note 3: Maximize inflows of FDI but minimize security risks

It is common knowledge that China has been running massive trade surpluses. One part of these get absorbed into the foreign exchange reserves of the Chinese central bank. But Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in other countries has been growing in importance for more than a decade now.

A recent paper on Chinese FDI by Jennie Bai of Georgetown University, Yaojun Ke of Nanyang Technological University, Luc Laeven of the European Central Bank and Hong Ru of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology unpacks several insights into the wave of Chinese FDI, and thus deserves to be read by Indian policymakers, especially as the government has switched to a softer view of Chinese FDI with the recent changes in Press Note 3.

Also Read | How a US-China compact could signal the emergence of a new world order

The four economists have trawled through data on 161,773 companies in 159 countries and traced capital movements through offshore tax havens to map out corporate ownership through many layers of holdings.

Their first big revelation is that in 2021, Chinese investments beyond the borders of the country were at $2.1 trillion (and $3.3 trillion if Greater China is considered).

This is “a global footprint substantially broader than global FDI statistics” reveal.

The usual way FDI is measured is by looking at the last jurisdiction from which capital is allocated, rather than the original one from where capital is sent via a network of subsidiaries. China uses Cayman Islands as a major conduit, the authors show in their research.

Most of this money has gone into firms in North America and Europe, which suggests that Chinese outbound investments seek strategic goals rather than just access to lower labour costs.

However, the recent increase is driven by private sector firms rather than state-owned enterprises. And Chinese FDI is now concentrated in knowledge-intensive sectors, especially after its government announced its Made In China programme in 2015 to transform the country from a low-cost manufacturer into a high-tech industrial powerhouse by dominating ten strategic sectors, including robotics, aerospace and semiconductors.

What follows is especially interesting.

The four economists have tracked the innovation activity of acquired firms through time by creating a longitudinal database. In short, a firm acquired by a Chinese company spends more on research and development. However, the number of patents that they apply for do not increase in tandem. The increase is statistically insignificant.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company that has taken control tends to see an increase in its own patent filings. The authors describe this as a ‘spillback,’ though they point out that what they have noticed is correlation rather than causation. Yet, the pattern is unusual.

The process of technology spillbacks seen in the case of Chinese FDI is very different from the sequence of events in the usual technology spillovers that we traditionally think about in the case of foreign investment in local firms or greenfield projects.

When a foreign company sets up operations in a new country, it often brings better technology, smarter processes and stronger management practices with it. Local firms, simply by being nearby, tend to pick some of this up. It could be because they hire workers who move between companies, reverse-engineer products or have to compete harder.

This leakage of knowledge from foreign to domestic firms is called a technology spillover. To be sure, much depends on how large the gap between foreign and domestic firms is to begin with.

Also Read | Trump is making China look like a safer bet for the world

These findings have significant implications for the rest of the world at a time of heightened geopolitical rivalry. China has massive amounts of capital to allocate beyond its borders, thanks to its trade surpluses.

Countries that are in need of capital cannot wish this fact away.

However, some of this capital is being used strategically to acquire new technology, even while China makes strides in areas such as electric vehicles or new energy. “We provide evidence of systematic innovation spillbacks, where the primary beneficiaries of these investments are parent firms in China,” the authors write, adding that their work suggests that “state-led capital can fundamentally reallocate the geography of intangible assets within an industry.”

India lags China in terms of new technology, but it is no tech minnow either, especially in select areas. A balance between seeking Chinese investments and staying wary of innovation spillbacks will have to be maintained.

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsIndia should welcome Chinese investment but not overlook the possibility for innovation spillbacks
Read Next Story