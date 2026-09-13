India has already adopted a circular economy in many ways—here's how it can take it to the next level

As the World Circular Economy Forum 2026 takes place in Gandhinagar this month—the first time it is being hosted in India—the temptation will be to measure India’s ambition by how closely its policies resemble those already tried in Europe: extended producer responsibility (EPR), eco-design directives, digital product passports.
India should study all of them. Its contribution, however, to global circular-economy thinking will not come from adopting someone else’s playbook, but by formalizing, financing and scaling an informal circular economy that is already operating at a big scale.