India has already adopted a circular economy in many ways—here's how it can take it to the next level

As the World Circular Economy Forum 2026 takes place in Gandhinagar this month—the first time it is being hosted in India—the temptation will be to measure India’s ambition by how closely its policies resemble those already tried in Europe: extended producer responsibility (EPR), eco-design directives, digital product passports.
As the World Circular Economy Forum 2026 takes place in Gandhinagar this month—the first time it is being hosted in India—the temptation will be to measure India’s ambition by how closely its policies resemble those already tried in Europe: extended producer responsibility (EPR), eco-design directives, digital product passports.
India should study all of them. Its contribution, however, to global circular-economy thinking will not come from adopting someone else’s playbook, but by formalizing, financing and scaling an informal circular economy that is already operating at a big scale.
India should study all of them. Its contribution, however, to global circular-economy thinking will not come from adopting someone else’s playbook, but by formalizing, financing and scaling an informal circular economy that is already operating at a big scale.
The stakes are larger than waste. The International Resource Panel estimates that the extraction and processing of materials account for roughly half of global greenhouse gas emissions and drive more than 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress.
As India industrializes, meeting its climate goals will depend not only on cleaner energy, but on getting more economic value from every tonne of material it uses. Otherwise, we risk making the linear economy more efficient rather than making it circular.
The goal should be to stop treating the informal economy as a problem to be replaced. India’s waste-pickers and scrap dealer networks already re-circulate an enormous share of the country’s plastic, paper and metal waste—by some industry estimates, more than the formal recycling sector manages in many materials.
Dharavi, still described in most coverage as a slum, is also one of the densest informal recycling clusters on earth. Rarely does any of this show up in GDP data or in environmental, social and governance reports.
India’s circular economy is not short of economic activity; it lacks financial visibility. Circular finance has to work in both directions: bring existing circular activity into the financial system, and also direct new capital upstream into circular design and production.
Here are five approaches that India can consider to strengthen circular economy actions at all levels and scales.
Build an open network for materials: India could use its digital public infrastructure (DPI) to do for this sprawling unorganized market what its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) did for online domestic traders. Nothing comparable exists yet for secondary materials.
A scrap dealer in Surat and a manufacturer in Coimbatore looking for recycled polymer feedstock have no interoperable rail connecting them.
An open, publicly anchored network for circular commerce would not need inventing new technology. It would require applying India’s own distinctive policy export, DPI, to a market that has never had it.
Pay for material recovery the way India pays for everything else: India’s experience with direct benefit transfers (DBTs) can also be leveraged for circular-economy management. A verified-recovery DBT model—paying registered waste-pickers directly for tonnage recovered and authenticated, funded in part through producers’ existing obligation—would convert an EPR compliance cost into a direct, trackable income stream.
Let GST do what bank risk models are slow to do: Financing circularity rests on persuading banks to rethink credit assessment for reverse logistics and re-manufacturing. It requires institutions to change how they see risk. India has a tested lever sitting entirely within its control: a differentiated GST structure that charges less tax on products meeting a minimum recycled-content or repairability threshold, verified through the same digital tracking systems already being built for EPR compliance.
This does not wait for the finance sector to catch up. It changes the price signal facing every manufacturer and consumer the moment it is notified.
Make the government’s own shopping list a big demand signal: India’s public procurement, which runs through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), can be useful. A government procurement mandate requiring a rising minimum share of recycled-content or refurbished goods across categories—tech hardware, furniture, uniforms—would create guaranteed and predictable demand for circular products before any new subsidy is announced.
Turn circularity into a competition among states from just another compliance exercise: A biennial Circular States Index—to track material recovery rates, EPR compliance and formalization of informal recycling workers by states—would deploy the spur of competitive federalism that drives so much of India’s fastest policy movement, and at nearly zero direct cost too.
What do these initiatives mean for Gandhinagar? None of the above ideas are exotic. Each borrows from infrastructure India has already built. The opportunity is to connect them: to make secondary materials traceable, circular workers financially visible, demand for circular products predictable and investment in circular design commercially viable. What is missing is a policy decision to point it in this direction.
At Gandhinagar, we could expect India to affirm its commitment to going circular. But in many ways, it already is. The forum’s opportunity, thus, is to put the circular economy it already has on the balance sheet—and then finance what comes next.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, banking team member, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Finance Initiative; and head, UNEP India.