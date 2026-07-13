India needs clean cement for a low-carbon future. Here's what's holding it back

India cannot build a $10 trillion economy without cement. It also cannot meet its climate ambitions if cement remains as carbon-intensive as it is today. That is the paradox at the heart of India’s infrastructure story.
Demand will only grow as the country urbanizes. India’s cement production could rise from about 391 million tonnes in 2023 to around 660 million tonnes by 2030, according to Niti Aayog. Even if emissions per tonne continue to fall, total emissions are likely to rise because India will simply be making much more of the stuff.
The debate is often framed as a search for breakthrough technologies. But India already knows how to make cleaner cement. The challenge is to create a market that rewards it.