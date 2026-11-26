Building capacity

There are encouraging examples. Tata Power’s 4.3 GW solar cell and module plant at Tirunelveli produced more than 3.8 GW of modules and 3.7 GW of cells in 2025-26. Nearly half its supply chain has been localised. Producing cells as well as modules can deepen the domestic supplier base.

Waaree Energies illustrates the risks of relying on overseas markets. In October, the solar manufacturer told investors that the export share of its order book had fallen from about 24% to below 8% in a quarter. It excluded more than 3 GW of orders from its reported order book amid uncertainty over US trade measures. The experience shows how quickly protectionist policies can unsettle Indian manufacturers’ export ambitions.

Battery manufacturing presents a tougher test. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has invested ₹500 crore in a 60 MWh customer qualification plant in Telangana. The facility makes battery cells for prospective customers to test and approve before commercial production. It is part of a planned ₹9,500 crore, 16 GWh manufacturing programme, with commercial-scale cell production targeted for 2027. The distance between testing cells and producing them at scale shows how much work remains.

Indian manufacturers must also contend with changing trade rules. The EU’s carbon border tax makes production emissions increasingly important for exporters of steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers. Companies that cannot lower their carbon intensity risk losing competitiveness in important markets. Cleaner production is becoming a condition of export competitiveness, not just environmental responsibility.

From plans to production

The policy response must go beyond production-linked incentives and investment announcements. India needs reliable access to technology, stronger domestic suppliers, sustained R&D, skilled workers and affordable capital. Projects must move from announced capacity to commercial production. Without these foundations, domestic manufacturing could remain dependent on imported components and technology, even as factories are added.

The collapse of the Antalya talks does not mean the energy transition will stop. It shows that countries will pursue it increasingly on their own terms, competing for investment, technology and markets. India cannot rely on shared global ambition to secure its place in this industrial order. It must build the capacity to compete.

India can remain a large market for clean technologies made elsewhere or develop the industrial strength to manufacture and export them. The climate transition is becoming a contest for economic power, and India needs to be a serious contender.

Soumya Sarkar is an independent journalist based in Delhi. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @Soumya Gupta.scurve.