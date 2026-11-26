The UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, broke down without an agreement. After two days of extended negotiations, countries failed to bridge their differences over fossil fuels and other central questions of climate action. The collapse exposed the limits of multilateral climate diplomacy in a world increasingly divided by wars, trade barriers and competing national interests.

The contrast with events outside the summit was stark. Just days earlier, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia had issued a joint declaration pledging to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. As climate negotiators struggled to agree on a path away from fossil fuels, the three powers found common ground in expanding petroleum supplies. National advantage is winning out over collective climate responsibility.