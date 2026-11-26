The UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, broke down without an agreement. After two days of extended negotiations, countries failed to bridge their differences over fossil fuels and other central questions of climate action. The collapse exposed the limits of multilateral climate diplomacy in a world increasingly divided by wars, trade barriers and competing national interests.
The contrast with events outside the summit was stark. Just days earlier, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia had issued a joint declaration pledging to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. As climate negotiators struggled to agree on a path away from fossil fuels, the three powers found common ground in expanding petroleum supplies. National advantage is winning out over collective climate responsibility.
The UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, broke down without an agreement. After two days of extended negotiations, countries failed to bridge their differences over fossil fuels and other central questions of climate action. The collapse exposed the limits of multilateral climate diplomacy in a world increasingly divided by wars, trade barriers and competing national interests.
The contrast with events outside the summit was stark. Just days earlier, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia had issued a joint declaration pledging to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products. As climate negotiators struggled to agree on a path away from fossil fuels, the three powers found common ground in expanding petroleum supplies. National advantage is winning out over collective climate responsibility.
The competition extends beyond oil and gas. Countries want the jobs, investment and industrial capacity that come with cleaner energy. They are also competing for control of the factories, technologies and supply chains that will shape the transition. Climate policy is increasingly being driven by national industrial strategies, not collective commitments alone.
The green race
China’s dominance illustrates the challenge. It accounts for about 85% of global solar manufacturing capacity and 80% of lithium-ion battery production capacity. Its share of solar wafer production is about 95%, and of battery anode materials 97%. This concentration gives China a formidable advantage while leaving other countries exposed to supply disruptions and export controls.
The United States and Europe are responding with subsidies, domestic manufacturing incentives and trade barriers. India is pursuing the same objective, seeking investment and building its own manufacturing base. The competition is not simply about installing renewable energy. It is about where equipment is made, who owns the technology and who captures the jobs and profits.
India has a substantial opportunity, though. Its expanding clean-energy market and industrial base can attract investment in solar equipment, batteries and other technologies. India's foreign direct investment inflows rose to $39 billion in 2025, while the value of announced greenfield investment fell from $111 billion in 2024 to $74 billion. Manufacturing project announcements dropped from $65 billion to $27 billion. India needs investment that translates into operating capacity, skilled jobs and domestic suppliers.
Building capacity
There are encouraging examples. Tata Power’s 4.3 GW solar cell and module plant at Tirunelveli produced more than 3.8 GW of modules and 3.7 GW of cells in 2025-26. Nearly half its supply chain has been localised. Producing cells as well as modules can deepen the domestic supplier base.
Waaree Energies illustrates the risks of relying on overseas markets. In October, the solar manufacturer told investors that the export share of its order book had fallen from about 24% to below 8% in a quarter. It excluded more than 3 GW of orders from its reported order book amid uncertainty over US trade measures. The experience shows how quickly protectionist policies can unsettle Indian manufacturers’ export ambitions.
Battery manufacturing presents a tougher test. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has invested ₹500 crore in a 60 MWh customer qualification plant in Telangana. The facility makes battery cells for prospective customers to test and approve before commercial production. It is part of a planned ₹9,500 crore, 16 GWh manufacturing programme, with commercial-scale cell production targeted for 2027. The distance between testing cells and producing them at scale shows how much work remains.
Indian manufacturers must also contend with changing trade rules. The EU’s carbon border tax makes production emissions increasingly important for exporters of steel, aluminium, cement and fertilisers. Companies that cannot lower their carbon intensity risk losing competitiveness in important markets. Cleaner production is becoming a condition of export competitiveness, not just environmental responsibility.
From plans to production
The policy response must go beyond production-linked incentives and investment announcements. India needs reliable access to technology, stronger domestic suppliers, sustained R&D, skilled workers and affordable capital. Projects must move from announced capacity to commercial production. Without these foundations, domestic manufacturing could remain dependent on imported components and technology, even as factories are added.
The collapse of the Antalya talks does not mean the energy transition will stop. It shows that countries will pursue it increasingly on their own terms, competing for investment, technology and markets. India cannot rely on shared global ambition to secure its place in this industrial order. It must build the capacity to compete.
India can remain a large market for clean technologies made elsewhere or develop the industrial strength to manufacture and export them. The climate transition is becoming a contest for economic power, and India needs to be a serious contender.
Soumya Sarkar is an independent journalist based in Delhi. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @Soumya Gupta.scurve.