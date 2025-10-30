States are laying out innovative green pathways but India needs a national masterplan
Summary
State and community-level climate efforts have been innovative, participative and fiscally credible. But to turn these into nationwide success, India needs a coordinated framework law that links state initiatives, ensures fiscal transparency and anchors true cooperative federalism.
India’s climate future is being forged in its states and districts. From Odisha’s climate-budget tagging to Maharashtra’s drought-resilient farming, subnational initiatives are turning ambition into action. Yet, this progress remains a patchwork of excellence.
