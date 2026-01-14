India’s climate finance architecture is too wobbly: It needs the firm foundation of sharp definitions
India’s push for climate finance promises rigour, but its draft taxonomy is ambiguous. Without clear definitions, thresholds and timelines, a system meant to guide capital to green efforts could create costly confusion—distorting markets, weakening credibility and hurting our climate transition.
India is building what looks like an impressive climate finance architecture. Regulators are demanding disclosures everywhere. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that banks must report climate risks. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules require mandatory sustainability reports. Green bonds need verification.