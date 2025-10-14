Big promises, bigger gaps: Effective climate action demands a cohesive policy approach
India has set bold climate targets, but ambition alone won’t deliver results. Without a unified legal and fiscal framework to manage trillions in green spending, pledges risk staying on paper. Can legislative action make a difference?
India has set ambitious climate goals, but lacks a critical piece: the institutional and financial architecture to achieve them. Estimates suggest India needs over $ 1.5 trillion by 2030 to meet its climate and net-zero pledges. Attracting finance is a challenge, but the deeper issue lies in how these funds are managed. Fragmented responsibilities, opaque spending and weak accountability risk keeping ambitious pledges from becoming bankable projects.