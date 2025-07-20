Forewarned is fore-armed: Adopt AI for better climate forecasting
Summary
India’s satellite infrastructure to monitor climate and weather is among the world’s most advanced, but our climate risk exposure calls for a tech upgrade. AI tools can plug gaps in traditional modelling if we deploy them carefully.
For much of modern history, weather forecasting has battled public scepticism. In 19th century England, Admiral Robert FitzRoy’s early forecasts were mocked as “guesses dressed up as science" and umbrellas would come out only when sunshine was predicted.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story