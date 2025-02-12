Opinion
India must institute a robust framework for climate governance
Summary
- Comprehensive climate legislation and a cohesive frame of governance can close gaps in India’s current approach and accelerate progress on its green economy ambitions. Here’s how to go about it.
Winters in Delhi crystallize India’s clamour for moving on its climate-action goals: achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, acquiring 500GW of renewable energy capacity and reducing the economy’s emission intensity by 45% (over its 2005 level) by 2030.
