A critical institutional weakness lies in the power sector, which underpins nearly all decarbonization pathways. Financing gaps in renewables, storage and transmission stem not only from scarcity of capital, but from structural risks in electricity distribution. Many state-owned distribution companies (discoms) remain financially distressed, which creates payment uncertainty for generators and RE developers, raising risk premiums all across. Thus, fixing discom finances and enforcing power purchase agreements are essential for scaling climate finance. Without credible reforms—for which renewed efforts are being made—investor confidence in RE and grid investments will remain constrained.