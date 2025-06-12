India must exploit the full potential of collaborative lending
Tie-ups between banks, non-bank lenders and digital platforms bring diverse strengths together for operations that can bridge India’s credit gaps. This ecosystem would do even better with a well designed framework for co-lending governance, data sharing and customer servicing.
India’s financial ecosystem is evolving fast, driven by digitization and the need for inclusive credit. Within this landscape, collaborative lending has emerged as a promising way to bridge traditional credit gaps and bring formal finance closer to retail borrowers as well as small and medium businesses, especially the historically underserved.