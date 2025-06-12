India must exploit the full potential of collaborative lending

The potential for collaborative lending in India goes well beyond credit expansion—it is about enabling financial dignity and access for millions of people and small businesses. For banks, it is an opportunity to grow without building new last-mile infrastructure. For fintech firms and smaller NBFCs, it offers access to capital and credibility. For borrowers, it means faster and fairer credit. We must not view these partnerships as mere business arrangements. They are ecosystems that thrive when all participants are aligned with the purpose.